Network Engineer

Position Summary and Position ObjectivesThe Network Engineer (L3) is the mid-level position in the Networking Engineers job family and is proactive in identifying, investigating and resolving technical incidents and problems and restoring service to clients by managing incidents to resolution. Their primary objective is to ensure zero missed service level agreement conditions. The Network Engineer (L3) focuses on third line support for high complexity incidents and maintains the Networking environmental and monitoring equipment.Experience & Qualifications:

Secondary School Qualification

Degree in Computer Science or related field

CCNA / A+ / N+; MCSE or relevant qualification preferred

6 – 8 years’ work experience

At least 6 years’ experience in implementing, administering and troubleshooting network infrastructure devices, including: routers, switches, wireless access points, controllers, WAN optimizers and monitoring applications

Responsibilities:

Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational and that software is installed and configured according to client requirements.

Provide Networking support to clients which includes provisioning, asset management, monitoring, implementation, troubleshooting and support for Networking operations and related infrastructure.

Identify problems and errors prior to or when they occur and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail.

Take full ownership for managing the incident to resolution within the service level conditions.

Perform level 3 server and network troubleshooting, server rack mounting and cable patching / management.

Provide telephonic support to clients when required and update the relevant systems as per company procedures.

Perform the necessary hand over procedures in cases where shift work is required.

Produce breach and other reports to identify failures and short-comings

Skills and knowledge

Demonstrate solution and service knowledge

Possess sound knowledge of communications infrastructure and systems

Demonstrate problem analysis and solution formulation skills

Demonstrate service orientation

Demonstrate excellent attention to detail

Demonstrate proactive management

Possess extensive knowledge and experience in Network Management including configuration and implementation

Possess strong general knowledge of networking, IT systems, security, servers and firewalls

Attributes:

Demonstrate the ability to adapt to change and to think innovatively

Display good verbal and written communication ability

Demonstrate the ability to engage with a variety of stakeholders

Possess good planning and time management ability

Demonstrate the ability to cope under pressure

Passionate about enterprise-level IT solutions with a limitless willingness to learn

Demonstrate attention to detail

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

