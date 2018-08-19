Junior/Intermediate Java Developer

Our client is currently seeking to recruit a Junior/Intermediate Java Developer.

Academic and General Skills BSc or equivalent qualification (computer science major preferable) Required Technical Skills: More than 2 years programming experience Solid experience in Java technology Good understanding of SQL (MS SQL and PostgreSQL) Familiar with Cloud Services (AWS) Good working knowledge with CI (Continuous Integration) and CD (Continuous Delivery) tools Familiar with both MS Windows and Linux operating systems Working experience with some of the following tools and/or frameworks would be an advantage: Microservices architecture DropWizard RabbitMQ Kubernetes Docker Redis REST services

Tools skills(Recommended): Maven Team City Jira BitBucket Confluence Personal Skills Self-Motivated Positive Challenge Solver Good communication skills Sense of responsibility and ownership Continuous learning



Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position