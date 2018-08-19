Our client is currently seeking to recruit a Junior/Intermediate Java Developer.
- Academic and General Skills
- BSc or equivalent qualification (computer science major preferable)
- Required Technical Skills:
- More than 2 years programming experience
- Solid experience in Java technology
- Good understanding of SQL (MS SQL and PostgreSQL)
- Familiar with Cloud Services (AWS)
- Good working knowledge with CI (Continuous Integration) and CD (Continuous Delivery) tools
- Familiar with both MS Windows and Linux operating systems
- Working experience with some of the following tools and/or frameworks would be an advantage:
- Microservices architecture
- DropWizard
- RabbitMQ
- Kubernetes
- Docker
- Redis
- REST services
- Tools skills(Recommended):
- Maven
- Team City
- Jira
- BitBucket
- Confluence
- Personal Skills
- Self-Motivated
- Positive Challenge Solver
- Good communication skills
- Sense of responsibility and ownership
- Continuous learning
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)