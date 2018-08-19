Junior/Intermediate Java Developer

Aug 19, 2018

Our client is currently seeking to recruit a Junior/Intermediate Java Developer.

  • Academic and General Skills
    • BSc or equivalent qualification (computer science major preferable)
    • Required Technical Skills:
      • More than 2 years programming experience
      • Solid experience in Java technology
      • Good understanding of SQL (MS SQL and PostgreSQL)
      • Familiar with Cloud Services (AWS)
      • Good working knowledge with CI (Continuous Integration) and CD (Continuous Delivery) tools
      • Familiar with both MS Windows and Linux operating systems
      • Working experience with some of the following tools and/or frameworks would be an advantage:
        • Microservices architecture
        • DropWizard
        • RabbitMQ
        • Kubernetes
        • Docker
        • Redis
        • REST services
  • Tools skills(Recommended):
    • Maven
    • Team City
    • Jira
    • BitBucket
    • Confluence
    • Personal Skills
      • Self-Motivated
      • Positive Challenge Solver
      • Good communication skills
      • Sense of responsibility and ownership
      • Continuous learning

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position