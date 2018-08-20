Business Analyst

About the role

Gathering of PwC business unit technology requirements and the documentation of those requirements. The focus at this level is on managing large projects and delivering the requirements specifications and project artefacts through interaction with business users. The employee will understand and provide 3rd line support for critical products within the business unit product suite. They will also assist with user training, knowledge transfer to 2nd line support teams and testing.

Essential skills and experience

– 4-5 years’ experience in business analysis and project administration

– Experience in the use of software and process modelling methodologies and tools

– Experience in the use of project management techniques and methodology

– Experience in the financial services industry advantageous

– Experience working in ITIL-focused IT organisations

– Experience working with Scrum, and specifically as a Product Owner is advantageous

Required qualifications

– BCom, BTech or BSc focused on Information Technology / Information Systems

– Business analysis industry certification

– ITIL Foundation certification

– Project management industry certification advantageous

– Agile (Scrum) Product Owner certification advantageous

