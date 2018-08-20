Retail Business Analyst

Aug 20, 2018

Our client, an enterprise retail software development specialist based in Mowbray, Cape Town, is looking for a Retail Business Analyst to join their team.Requirements:

  • Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential
  • Solid Business Analysis experience
  • Minimum requirement is Matric with at least 5+ years of on the job work experience
  • Experience using Agile methodologies
  • Exposure to Enterprise development will be a definite advantage
  • Must have experience in a retail environment

Email your CV to (email address) or contact Xolani on (contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position