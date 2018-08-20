Systems Manager

Aug 20, 2018

A company based in Mowbray, Cape Town, is looking for a Product Manager to join their team.Requirements:

  • Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential
  • Minimum requirement is Matric with at least 5 years of on the job work experience
  • Domain Expert (Retail) is essential
  • Ideally but not essential, experience in using Agile methodologies will be an advantage.
  • Exposure to Enterprise development will be a definite advantage

Submit your CV to (email address) or contact Xolani on (contact number).

