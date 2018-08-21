Large company just outside Bloemfontein in Brandfort urgently require services of experienced and qualified IT Technician
Position is open for race an gender
Salary R10 000 – R15 000 pm negotiable according to experience and qualifications
Minimum Grade 12
Bilingual Afrikaans and English
Qualification A+ and N+
IT experience and knowledge essential
3-5 years’ experience in computer networks, systems maintenance
Extensive knowledge of computers and networking
Microsoft office
Windows7/8/10
Windows Server
Apple Mac OS
Pastel knowledge advantageous
Odyssey knowledge advantageous
CCTV IP Systems
CCTV Camera`s Install And Maintenance
Hikvision Knowledge advantageous
VoIP systems advantageous
Printer basic knowledge
Bosal pipe bending and fitment advantageous
The candidate must have a good understanding of networks, wireless networking setup, fault finding and network cabling
Must be able to troubleshoot and think outside the box to solve problems in emergency situations
Candidate will report to the IT Manager
Reliable and responsible
Please do not apply if you dont meet the requirements for this position
