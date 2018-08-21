IT Technician

Large company just outside Bloemfontein in Brandfort urgently require services of experienced and qualified IT Technician

Minimum Grade 12

Bilingual Afrikaans and English

Qualification A+ and N+

IT experience and knowledge essential

3-5 years’ experience in computer networks, systems maintenance

Extensive knowledge of computers and networking

Microsoft office

Windows7/8/10

Windows Server

Apple Mac OS

Pastel knowledge advantageous

Odyssey knowledge advantageous

CCTV IP Systems

CCTV Camera`s Install And Maintenance

Hikvision Knowledge advantageous

VoIP systems advantageous

Printer basic knowledge

Bosal pipe bending and fitment advantageous

The candidate must have a good understanding of networks, wireless networking setup, fault finding and network cabling

Must be able to troubleshoot and think outside the box to solve problems in emergency situations

Candidate will report to the IT Manager

Reliable and responsible

Please do not apply if you dont meet the requirements for this position

