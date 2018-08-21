Network Engineer

Experience & Qualifications:
- Secondary School Qualification
- Degree in Computer Science or related field
- CCNA / A+ / N+; MCSE or relevant qualification preferred
- 6 – 8 years’ work experience
- At least 6 years’ experience in implementing, administering and troubleshooting network infrastructure devices, including: routers, switches, wireless access points, controllers, WAN optimizers and monitoring applications
Responsibilities:
- Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational and that software is installed and configured according to client requirements.
- Provide Networking support to clients which includes provisioning, asset management, monitoring, implementation, troubleshooting and support for Networking operations and related infrastructure.
- Identify problems and errors prior to or when they occur and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail.
- Take full ownership for managing the incident to resolution within the service level conditions.
- Perform level 3 server and network troubleshooting, server rack mounting and cable patching / management.
- Provide telephonic support to clients when required and update the relevant systems as per company procedures.
- Perform the necessary hand over procedures in cases where shift work is required.
- Produce breach and other reports to identify failures and short-comings
Skills and knowledge
- Demonstrate solution and service knowledge
- Possess sound knowledge of communications infrastructure and systems
- Demonstrate problem analysis and solution formulation skills
- Demonstrate service orientation
- Demonstrate excellent attention to detail
- Demonstrate proactive management
- Possess extensive knowledge and experience in Network Management including configuration and implementation
- Possess strong general knowledge of networking, IT systems, security, servers and firewalls
Attributes:
- Demonstrate the ability to adapt to change and to think innovatively
- Display good verbal and written communication ability
- Demonstrate the ability to engage with a variety of stakeholders
- Possess good planning and time management ability
- Demonstrate the ability to cope under pressure
- Passionate about enterprise-level IT solutions with a limitless willingness to learn
- Demonstrate attention to detail