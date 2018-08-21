Network Engineer

Aug 21, 2018

Experience & Qualifications:

  • Secondary School Qualification
  • Degree in Computer Science or related field
  • CCNA / A+ / N+; MCSE or relevant qualification preferred
  • 6 – 8 years’ work experience
  • At least 6 years’ experience in implementing, administering and troubleshooting network infrastructure devices, including: routers, switches, wireless access points, controllers, WAN optimizers and monitoring applications

Responsibilities:

  • Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational and that software is installed and configured according to client requirements.
  • Provide Networking support to clients which includes provisioning, asset management, monitoring, implementation, troubleshooting and support for Networking operations and related infrastructure.
  • Identify problems and errors prior to or when they occur and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail.
  • Take full ownership for managing the incident to resolution within the service level conditions.
  • Perform level 3 server and network troubleshooting, server rack mounting and cable patching / management.
  • Provide telephonic support to clients when required and update the relevant systems as per company procedures.
  • Perform the necessary hand over procedures in cases where shift work is required.
  • Produce breach and other reports to identify failures and short-comings

Skills and knowledge

  • Demonstrate solution and service knowledge
  • Possess sound knowledge of communications infrastructure and systems
  • Demonstrate problem analysis and solution formulation skills
  • Demonstrate service orientation
  • Demonstrate excellent attention to detail
  • Demonstrate proactive management
  • Possess extensive knowledge and experience in Network Management including configuration and implementation
  • Possess strong general knowledge of networking, IT systems, security, servers and firewalls

Attributes:

  • Demonstrate the ability to adapt to change and to think innovatively
  • Display good verbal and written communication ability
  • Demonstrate the ability to engage with a variety of stakeholders
  • Possess good planning and time management ability
  • Demonstrate the ability to cope under pressure
  • Passionate about enterprise-level IT solutions with a limitless willingness to learn
  • Demonstrate attention to detail

