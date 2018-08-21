Senior Project Manager

Position summaryThe Senior Project Manager leads and directs concurrent projects classified as standard or complex. The individual may also be involved in larger scale programmes supervised by a Programme Manager. This individual should have at least 6 years’ project management experience leading and delivery across business units / functional areas.The primary responsibility of the Senior Project Manager will be to interface with all project stakeholders to take projects from original concept through to final implementation.There is an expectation for the Senior Project Manager to engage with the Pre-Sales and Sales teams in order to adequately scope and cost identified project solutions. The pre-sales scoping of the project would involve the completion of a proposal that includes the detailed task schedule, resource allocation and cost breakdown.As a Senior Project Manager at the company, you will play a crucial role in leading the project team to pull together all the elements needed for a successful project – such as the Scoping, Planning, execution, Budget and control of the project. In this role you will demonstrate that you can manage both the project stakeholders and minimize the project risk through open communication with your team and all outside parties concerned.The Senior Project Manager ensures that the project delivers the as-sold solution, remains within baseline budget and is delivered on time, while achieving quality criteria and maintaining client satisfaction. This individual will manage delivery of the project according to the PMI knowledge areas and in line with the Company’s PMO methodology. This includes rigorous project scope control and management of change variations. They also communicate with key stakeholders regarding the status of their projects. Project set-up, resources and operations are efficiently managed, possibly with the assistance of the Project Coordinator or Administrator.As corporate citizen you need to act as role models to the team – display assertiveness and act as an example when it comes to client satisfaction. You need to possess advanced communication, influencing and negotiating ability, display confidence and the ability to manage large teams of people.Strong business acumen and a good understanding of general technology concepts are required. The individual works towards advanced project management certification. The individual is an expert in project change management. The individual has an excellent understanding of project life cycles, and takes responsibility for all aspects of the projects. The individual will be required to promote project services to both external and internal clients.Experience & Qualifications:

Experience as an established Senior Project Manager – let’s say at least 6-8 years actively spent in project management

Proven client engagement experience

A degree in a related field such as computer science or information technology

Experience with methodologies such as Prince2, PMBOK, and/or a project management professional certification (e.g. Project Managent, Prince2, PMP) is required

Good English language skills

Excellent facilitation and negotiation skills

Competent in project change management

Assertive with client satisfaction orientation

Motivational and inspirational leader with superior decision making skills and assertiveness

Demonstrate adequate team leadership, motivation ability and business acumen

Good understanding of, responsibility for and ability in all aspects of the full project life-cycle

Proactive approach and a service orientated aptitude

Advanced verbal and written communication, negotiation and influencing skills

Strong business acumen and good understanding of general technology concepts

Drivers Licence and own vehicle essential

Key Abilities:

Able to be a good listener, follow up on suggestions by team members and generally get the best results out of the team

Able to identify the potential problems/issues on a project, find solutions and keep a cool head throughout – being a good facilitator is essential

Able to collaborate with demanding clients and make sure their project is delivered to their satisfaction – client experience is key for us

Able to be flexible in terms of working hours as the projects require

Ability to establish and manage processes and practices through collaboration and the understanding of business

Ability to manage urgent and complex tasks simultaneously

Willingness to travel to client locations

Role / Responsibilities:

You will be the key person responsible for the overall success of the project plan

You will be asked to lead, plan and monitor the project, as well as implement any changes

You will be required to make sure that timely feedback is given to both the team members and the client, so that everyone is kept up to date and there are no surprises

You will need to have a detail focus regarding problem solving ability

An important part of the job is to ensure that the key issues of cost, time and quality of the project are met, risk mitigated, and above all, that client satisfaction is achieved

And much more…

Learn more/Apply for this position