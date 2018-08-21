Services Ecosystem Manager

Position Summary and Position ObjectivesThis role is for a manager who is both experienced and visionary in building service operations efficiencies, which enable a workforce to be highly productive, efficient and collaborative.
- Capture feedback from clients and their machines in real-time
- Integrate feedback into existing business processes and instantly display in advanced analytics dashboard
- Act on feedback at an individual employee level
- Learn from historical feedback trends to promote learning and positive behaviour change
- Reward employees for a job well done
Experience & Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Related Field
- ITIL Advanced certification is required
- 10+ years of management experience in a IT Service Management environment or operations center environment
- 10+ years of service delivery experience with MS and Outsourced clients preferred
- Demonstrated experience in managing multiple projects simultaneously
- Established subject matter expertize in 3 or more of the team functions to be delivered and working knowledge of the remaining functions
- Demonstrated ability to interface well with all levels within and outside the company and to work well with others
- Expert Knowledge of ITIL Service Management practices
- Exhibit sound and accurate judgment and logical reasoning, demonstrating the ability to think strategically
- Knowledge of Service Desk Management suites; ServiceNow preferred
- Knowledge of Automation and Artificial Intelligence practices
- Demonstrated program management skills with a proven ability to get results
- Demonstrates accuracy, thoroughness and superb attention to detail
- Strong oral and written communication skills, including the ability to communicate persuasively & credibly interpersonally and in writing with senior and line management personnel
- Excellent business savvy, interpersonal, communication and organization skills
- Highly organized, prepared, and positive attributes to lead cross-functional teams
Responsibilities:
- Ensure policy, process and procedure for each Feebee Element aligns with MEA Services strategy
- Work with Process Enablement, Service Fulfillment, Territory delivery teams and other lines of business to enable Feebee elements, implement associated processes and measure and improve the overall adoption and quality of services to our clients
- Support cross-regional / global initiatives through workshops and implementation
- Manage the operational cost components for each Feebee element and define and execute mechanisms to reduce the cost of delivery by improving efficiency
- Develop, mentor and coach ecosystem element owners / managers
- Measure and report on efficiency and effectiveness of each Ecosystem element
- Prioritize team resources to support initiatives and on boarding clients and services
- Work with Automation team and other lines of business to further develop automation and artificial intelligence capabilities
- Work with Marketing team and other lines of business to publish monthly insights
- Support the design and implementation of ITIL operational processes to support client requirements
- Evaluate client feedback and define and implement corrective actions to improve operations to drive increased client satisfaction through continuous service improvement
- Other duties as required