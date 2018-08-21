Services Ecosystem Manager

Position Summary and Position ObjectivesThis role is for a manager who is both experienced and visionary in building service operations efficiencies, which enable a workforce to be highly productive, efficient and collaborative.

Capture feedback from clients and their machines in real-time

Integrate feedback into existing business processes and instantly display in advanced analytics dashboard

Act on feedback at an individual employee level

Learn from historical feedback trends to promote learning and positive behaviour change

Reward employees for a job well done

Experience & Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Related Field

ITIL Advanced certification is required

10+ years of management experience in a IT Service Management environment or operations center environment

10+ years of service delivery experience with MS and Outsourced clients preferred

Demonstrated experience in managing multiple projects simultaneously

Established subject matter expertize in 3 or more of the team functions to be delivered and working knowledge of the remaining functions

Demonstrated ability to interface well with all levels within and outside the company and to work well with others

Expert Knowledge of ITIL Service Management practices

Exhibit sound and accurate judgment and logical reasoning, demonstrating the ability to think strategically

Knowledge of Service Desk Management suites; ServiceNow preferred

Knowledge of Automation and Artificial Intelligence practices

Demonstrated program management skills with a proven ability to get results

Demonstrates accuracy, thoroughness and superb attention to detail

Strong oral and written communication skills, including the ability to communicate persuasively & credibly interpersonally and in writing with senior and line management personnel

Excellent business savvy, interpersonal, communication and organization skills

Highly organized, prepared, and positive attributes to lead cross-functional teams

Responsibilities:

Ensure policy, process and procedure for each Feebee Element aligns with MEA Services strategy

Work with Process Enablement, Service Fulfillment, Territory delivery teams and other lines of business to enable Feebee elements, implement associated processes and measure and improve the overall adoption and quality of services to our clients

Support cross-regional / global initiatives through workshops and implementation

Manage the operational cost components for each Feebee element and define and execute mechanisms to reduce the cost of delivery by improving efficiency

Develop, mentor and coach ecosystem element owners / managers

Measure and report on efficiency and effectiveness of each Ecosystem element

Prioritize team resources to support initiatives and on boarding clients and services

Work with Automation team and other lines of business to further develop automation and artificial intelligence capabilities

Work with Marketing team and other lines of business to publish monthly insights

Support the design and implementation of ITIL operational processes to support client requirements

Evaluate client feedback and define and implement corrective actions to improve operations to drive increased client satisfaction through continuous service improvement

Other duties as required

