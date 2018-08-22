Senior Project Manager – PE

Our client, a leading global IT company is seeking to appoint a Senior Project Manager to join their dynamic Port Elizabeth based team.The primary responsibility of the Senior Project Manager will be to interface with all project stakeholders to take projects from original concept through to final implementation.There is an expectation for the Senior Project Manager to engage with the Pre-Sales and Sales teams in order to adequately scope and cost identified project solutions. The pre-sales scoping of the project would involve the completion of a proposal that includes the detailed task schedule, resource allocation and cost breakdown.What to expect:

You will be the key person responsible for the overall success of the project plan

We will ask you to lead, plan and monitor the project, as well as implement any changes

You will be required to make sure that timely feedback is given to both the team members and the client, so that everyone is kept up to date and there are no surprises

You will need to have a detail focus regarding problem solving ability

An important part of the job is to ensure that the key issues of cost, time and quality of the project are met, risk mitigated, and above all, that client satisfaction is achieved

Education:

A degree in a related field such as Computer Science or Information Technology

Project management professional certification (e.g. Project Management, Prince2, PMP) is required

Drivers Licence and own vehicle essentialExperience:

6 – 8 years’ experience as an established Senior Project Manager

Proven client engagement experience

Experience with methodologies such as Prince2, PMBOK

Skills:

Good English language skills

Excellent facilitation and negotiation skills

Competent in project change management

Assertive with client satisfaction orientation

Motivational and inspirational leader with superior decision making skills and assertiveness

Demonstrate adequate team leadership, motivation ability and business acumen

Good understanding of, responsibility for and ability in all aspects of the full project life

Proactive approach and a service orientated aptitude

Advanced verbal and written communication, negotiation and influencing skills

Strong business acumen and good understanding of general technology concepts

