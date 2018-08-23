Software Engineer

Software Engineer needed to deliver impeccable software in a timely manner within budget

Requirements:

B. Sc. Information Technology / B. Sc. Computer Science / B. Com Informatino Technology

Knowledge of all available development technologies

Knowledge of all available hardware technologies from different vendors

Good knowledge of servers and different server environments

At least 2 years development experience in C# / Windows Forms

Exceptional knowledge of the available DBMS

At least 2 years development experience with Microsoft SQL Server

Conceptual / Analytical Skills

Honest and Hardworking

Excellent communication skills

Strategically focused

Problem Solving Skills

Report writing

At least 2 years web-based development experience in (ASP.Net / ASP. Net MVC)

At least 2 years’ experience with HTML, jQuery and CSS

Send a comprehensive CV, all relevant documents and a photo of yourself for CV purposes to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position