Software Engineer needed to deliver impeccable software in a timely manner within budget
Requirements:
B. Sc. Information Technology / B. Sc. Computer Science / B. Com Informatino Technology
Knowledge of all available development technologies
Knowledge of all available hardware technologies from different vendors
Good knowledge of servers and different server environments
At least 2 years development experience in C# / Windows Forms
Exceptional knowledge of the available DBMS
At least 2 years development experience with Microsoft SQL Server
Conceptual / Analytical Skills
Honest and Hardworking
Excellent communication skills
Strategically focused
Problem Solving Skills
Report writing
At least 2 years web-based development experience in (ASP.Net / ASP. Net MVC)
At least 2 years’ experience with HTML, jQuery and CSS
Send a comprehensive CV, all relevant documents and a photo of yourself for CV purposes