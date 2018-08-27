Business Analyst

Our client requires an experienced Business Analyst.Requirements:

Tertiary qualification is preferred

Minimum of 4 years experience as a Business Analyst

SDLC / Agile experience highly advantageous

They want someone who is comfortable in a role of BA and won’t require spoon feeding

Brief outline:

Developing technical solutions.

Defining, analyzing and documenting requirements.

Managing requirements at the project level to assist in fulfilling business needs.

Business analysts typically take the lead role in: Assisting with the business case.

Partner with relevant individuals to ensure each project meets a specific need and resolves successfully.

Assume responsibility for project tasks and ensure they are completed in a timely fashion.

Evaluate, test and recommend new opportunities for enhancing our software, hardware and IT processes.

Compile and distribute reports on application development and deployment.

Design and execute A/B testing procedures to extract data from test runs.

Evaluate and draw conclusions from data related to customer behaviour.

Consult with the executive team and the IT department on the newest technology and its implications in the industry.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

