Our client requires an experienced Business Analyst.Requirements:
- Tertiary qualification is preferred
- Minimum of 4 years experience as a Business Analyst
- SDLC / Agile experience highly advantageous
- They want someone who is comfortable in a role of BA and won’t require spoon feeding
Brief outline:
- Developing technical solutions.
- Defining, analyzing and documenting requirements.
- Managing requirements at the project level to assist in fulfilling business needs.
- Business analysts typically take the lead role in: Assisting with the business case.
- Partner with relevant individuals to ensure each project meets a specific need and resolves successfully.
- Assume responsibility for project tasks and ensure they are completed in a timely fashion.
- Evaluate, test and recommend new opportunities for enhancing our software, hardware and IT processes.
- Compile and distribute reports on application development and deployment.
- Design and execute A/B testing procedures to extract data from test runs.
- Evaluate and draw conclusions from data related to customer behaviour.
- Consult with the executive team and the IT department on the newest technology and its implications in the industry.
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.