Business Analyst

Aug 27, 2018

Requirements:

  • Tertiary qualification is preferred
  • Minimum of 4 years experience as a Business Analyst
  • SDLC / Agile experience highly advantageous
  • They want someone who is comfortable in a role of BA and wont require spoon feeding

Brief outline:

  • Developing technical solutions.
  • Defining, analyzing and documenting requirements.
  • Managing requirements at the project level to assist in fulfilling business needs.
  • Business analysts typically take the lead role in: Assisting with the business case.
  • Partner with relevant individuals to ensure each project meets a specific need and resolves successfully.
  • Assume responsibility for project tasks and ensure they are completed in a timely fashion.
  • Evaluate, test and recommend new opportunities for enhancing our software, hardware and IT processes.
  • Compile and distribute reports on application development and deployment.
  • Design and execute A/B testing procedures to extract data from test runs.
  • Evaluate and draw conclusions from data related to customer behaviour.
  • Consult with the executive team and the IT department on the newest technology and its implications in the industry.

