Network Technician
Port Elizabeth
My client in the IT industry is seeking to employ a Network Technician to join their company.
3 – month contract
Duties include:
– Networking routers (Cisco, Juniper or Mikrotik)
– VOIP devices and services
Incumbent needs to have completed the following:
– 2-year diploma / 3 – year degree in networking related studies
– CCNA qualification advantageous
Please forward your CV to (email address) or alternatively apply online Ref: ND44858
Please note that if you have not received any response in 14 days your application has been unsuccessful