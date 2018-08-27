Network Technician

Aug 27, 2018

Port Elizabeth

My client in the IT industry is seeking to employ a Network Technician to join their company.
3 – month contract

Duties include:

– Networking routers (Cisco, Juniper or Mikrotik)
– VOIP devices and services

Incumbent needs to have completed the following:

– 2-year diploma / 3 – year degree in networking related studies
– CCNA qualification advantageous

Please forward your CV to (email address) or alternatively apply online Ref: ND44858
Please note that if you have not received any response in 14 days your application has been unsuccessful

