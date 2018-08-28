Systems Analyst

Aug 28, 2018

Our client, a digital asset company is currently looking for a Systems Analyst to join their dynamic team.Roles and responsibilities/experience required

  • Participation in the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
  • Business analysis
  • UX design
  • Software Quality Assurance
  • Technical Writing
  • Technical Support
  • Agile development

Qualification

  • Relevant qualification in Information Systems, Business Processes, IT, Software development or similar

Skills and traits:

  • Analytical thinking
  • Knowledge of database design principles
  • SQL
  • Problem solving
  • Detail Orientated
  • Eager to learn and improve
  • Team player
  • Interpersonal communication
  • Proficient writing skills
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Deadline orientated
  • Some coding experience will be advantageous

