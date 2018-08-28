Systems Analyst

Our client, a digital asset company is currently looking for a Systems Analyst to join their dynamic team.Roles and responsibilities/experience required

Participation in the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Business analysis

UX design

Software Quality Assurance

Technical Writing

Technical Support

Agile development

Qualification

Relevant qualification in Information Systems, Business Processes, IT, Software development or similar

Skills and traits:

Analytical thinking

Knowledge of database design principles

SQL

Problem solving

Detail Orientated

Eager to learn and improve

Team player

Interpersonal communication

Proficient writing skills

Ability to work under pressure

Deadline orientated

Some coding experience will be advantageous

