Our client, a digital asset company is currently looking for a Systems Analyst to join their dynamic team.Roles and responsibilities/experience required
- Participation in the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
- Business analysis
- UX design
- Software Quality Assurance
- Technical Writing
- Technical Support
- Agile development
Qualification
- Relevant qualification in Information Systems, Business Processes, IT, Software development or similar
Skills and traits:
- Analytical thinking
- Knowledge of database design principles
- SQL
- Problem solving
- Detail Orientated
- Eager to learn and improve
- Team player
- Interpersonal communication
- Proficient writing skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Deadline orientated
- Some coding experience will be advantageous