Project Manager

Our client, a commercial community based farming business is looking for an experienced individual with management experience to oversee the entire operation on the farm. MUST EITHER RESIDE IN EAST LONDON / KIDDS BEACH
Oversee and be responsible for the management and general maintenance of the farm
Manage a staff complement of 150
Responsible for the daily planning, organization, supervision and administration of activities on the farm
Planning and organizing, budgeting and cost saving, handle all admin and paperwork on behalf of the Directors
Good understanding of farming operational policies and procedures