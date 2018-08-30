Data Monitor

An exciting opportunity exists for one data monitor at our Mthatha office in OR Tambo district and one at the Queenstown Office, Chris Hani district. The data monitor will support the M&E specialist in capturing and consolidating facility and partner data. The Data Monitor is responsible for consolidating weekly, monthly and quarterly reports.

Minimum requirements:

– At least three years operational experience in District Health Information Systems (DHIS) and Tier.net (candidates with no degree but over 7 years of relevant experience may apply)

– Formal training in Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) and DHIS essential

– Valid driver’s license

Key Performance Areas:

– Ensures that all weekly, monthly and quarterly data is received, captured and consolidated

– Update databases with weekly, monthly and quarterly data

– Ensure that all data is systematically and securely stored and easily accessible

– Ensure standardized THC tools and stationery are used for data collection

– Ensure that accurate formulas are inserted on electronic database templates to capture correct information from source documents

– Verify all data thoroughly

– Format and structure data output according to requirements

– Record and monitor all data submissions

– Address all challenges and human errors with data capturing and reporting

– Ensure resolution and follow ups are performed on all discrepancies

– Liaise with M&E staff on program data management issues

– Extract DOH data from various systems in preparation for quarterly reporting on DATIM

– Prepare extracted data spreadsheets per MER indicator for further preparation by M&E

– Capture MER indicator data into DATIM ensuring that deadlines are met

– Interact with colleagues and project management to ensure fulfillment of project objectives

– Interact with Department of Health and THC staff to capture relevant subject-related information

– Filing and administrative duties as required

Knowledge, Skills and Competencies:

– Tertiary qualification in health, public health, social sciences, behavioral sciences, or related field will be an advantage

– Strong knowledge of HIV/AIDS

– Excellent administrative and organizational skills

– Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines, good time management skills

– Good facilitation and communication skills

To apply: Register on TB HIV Care website.

Closing date: 09 September 2018

Preference will be given to suitably qualified Applicants who are members of the designated groups in line with the Employment Equity Plan and Targets of the TB HIV Care. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply.

In the event that you do not hear from us after a month of the closing date, please consider your application as unsuccessful. TB HIV Care reserves the right to amend and/or withdraw adverts at any time without notification.

