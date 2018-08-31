Data Analyst

Job Details:
- Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports
- Develop and implement data collection systems and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and data quality
- Designing and developing Reporting Solutions with Microsoft SQL Server
- Implementing a Data Warehouse with Microsoft SQL Server
- Work closely with internal clients and external clients to prioritize business and information needs
- Ensure Data quality through defined process and standards
Qualifications:
- National Diploma / BTech in Software development