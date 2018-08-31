Data Analyst

Aug 31, 2018

Job Details:

  • Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports

  • Develop and implement data collection systems and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and data quality

  • Designing and developing Reporting Solutions with Microsoft SQL Server

  • Implementing a Data Warehouse with Microsoft SQL Server 

  • Work closely with internal clients and external clients to prioritize business and information needs

  • Ensure Data quality through defined process and standards

Qualifications:

  • National Diploma / BTech in Software development

Learn more/Apply for this position