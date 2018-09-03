Data Analyst

Analysis, Analytics, Information Technology.

Interpret Data, analyse results using statistical technicques and provide ongoing reports.

Develop and Implement Data Collection systems and other strategies that optimise statistical efficiency and data quality.

Designing and developing Reportin Solutions with Microsoft SQL Server.

Implementing a Data Warehouse with Microsoft SQL Server.

Work closely with internal clients and external clients to prioritise business and information needs.

Ensure Data quality through defined process and standards.

