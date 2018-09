Junior Software Developer

Do you rate your Programming skill set, in C# & .NET 4.0 specifically, or are you wanting to pursue a career in Software Development and you feel you have great talent? If so, this is an opportunity for you to work with a top Development team! Our client, a global logistics concern who specializes in bespoke supply chain solutions, seeks a Junior Software Developer to join their team.Experience required:

+1-2 years experience in the following languages:

C# (essential)

.NET 4.0 (essential)

WCF (advantageous)

Key Responsibilities:

You will be responsible for writing and coding individual programmes or providing an entirely new software resource.

Reviewing current systems

Presenting ideas for system improvements, including cost proposals

Working closely with analysts, designers and staff

Producing detailed specifications and writing the program codes

Testing the product in controlled, real situations before going live

Preparation of training manuals for users

Maintaining the systems once they are up and running

Required skills:

Knowledge of C# and .NET 4.0 development language skills is a prerequisite.

Ability to work in a team

Eye for detail and identifying problems

An understanding of business

Analytical

Educational requirements:

Degree in Software Development / Equivalent

