Junior Software Developer

Sep 4, 2018

Do you rate your Programming skill set, in C# & .NET 4.0 specifically, or are you wanting to pursue a career in Software Development and you feel you have great talent? If so, this is an opportunity for you to work with a top Development team! Our client, a global logistics concern who specializes in bespoke supply chain solutions, seeks a Junior Software Developer to join their team.Experience required:

  • +1-2 years experience in the following languages:
  • C# (essential)
  • .NET 4.0 (essential)
  • WCF (advantageous)

Key Responsibilities:

  • You will be responsible for writing and coding individual programmes or providing an entirely new software resource.
  • Reviewing current systems
  • Presenting ideas for system improvements, including cost proposals
  • Working closely with analysts, designers and staff
  • Producing detailed specifications and writing the program codes
  • Testing the product in controlled, real situations before going live
  • Preparation of training manuals for users
  • Maintaining the systems once they are up and running

Required skills:

  • Knowledge of C# and .NET 4.0 development language skills is a prerequisite.
  • Ability to work in a team
  • Eye for detail and identifying problems
  • An understanding of business
  • Analytical

Educational requirements:

  • Degree in Software Development / Equivalent

