Developer

We are looking for a vibrant, autonomous Developer to join our team in Port Elizabeth. We are working on a crypto currency platform and will be integrating with many different crypto currencies as well as offering merchant services and building trust in the community. The candidate has to have experience in solid PHP development / Javascript / HTML / Angular / Typescript / Nodejs development. Knowledge of Git (or another revision control system) would be advantageous. It will also be beneficial if the person has experience in a development company and not only with in-house projects.

Other beneficial skills are:

– MySQL

– CSS

– ReactJS

– RPC

– JSON

– git

– nginx

– PostgreSQL

Education / Experience requirements:

– 3+ years IT experience

– Bachelor’s Degree (preferable)

– Leadership skills

– Agile Development Methodology

Responsibilities would include:

– Development and deployment of overall systems

– Define solutions based on user/client needs

– Ensure requirements are consistent, complete, correct and operationally defined

– Define required integrations with existing applications, systems and / or platforms

– Research, identify and select technology products for solution delivery

– Establish, implement and document technology integration and / or migration strategies

– Stay on top of the industry trend and new technologies for system architecture

– Design, implement and enforce coding and integration standards

Ideally, the candidate will need to have an understanding of:

– Crypto currencies such as bitcoin

– Bitcoin core

– Cryptocurrency clients

Learn more/Apply for this position