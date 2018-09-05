Senior Project Manager

– You will be the key person responsible for the overall success of the project plan

– We will ask you to lead, plan and monitor the project, as well as implement any changes

– You will be required to make sure that timely feedback is given to both the team members and the client, so that everyone is kept up to date and there are no surprises

– You will need to have a detail focus regarding problem solving ability

– An important part of the job is to ensure that the key issues of cost, time and quality of the project are met, risk mitigated, and above all, that client satisfaction is achieved

