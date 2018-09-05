System Administrator

The job details:

– Scheduling and Overseeing Preventive Maintenance of the Server/System Infrastructure

– Management of Linux and Microsoft systems

– Linux System Administration

– Microsoft System Administration

– MySQL Server and Database administration

– Manage configurations of all systems (backup configuration and application of standardized configuration templates to Systems)

– Cloudbased Servers and VPSes

– NGINX configuration

– Management and development of Linux environment including: MySQL, NGINX, PHP, BASH

– Providing support to internal and external customers

– Maintenance and development of business continuity solutions and disaster recovery (DR, back-ups, contingency planning)

– Perform regular audits and performance monitoring of mission critical infrastructure and processes

Candidate requirements:

– Minimum 3 years hands on experience experience

– Setup of load balancing solutions

– Cloud Computing and configuration

– Ability to configure and administer SQL/MySQL/PostgreSQL Server and User Directory services

– Experience implementing and managing hosted or web based systems within a Linux environment

– Experience of implementation and managing high availability and rapidly scalable environments

– Internet technologies – DNS, SMTP, Proxies, Cache

– Security best practices (hardening, vulnerability scans, DMZ etc.)

– Storage and back-up methodologies

– Team Player

– Highly motivated with demonstrable enthusiasm for role

