Mid C# Developer

Mid C# Developer urgently needed Port Elisabeth!!!C# developers with at least 3 years solid experience in Port Elisabeth are required. The client needs developers who is proficient in writing code, correcting system issues, adapting solutions to work with new technologies and improving system performance.Applicants will need:• 3+ years’ C# experience• Expertise in C#, ASP.NET• Relational database and SQL experience• Strong OO Programming Experience• Advantage go to: o Web Tech (HTML5, JavaScript, CSS3, Bootstrap, jQuery, Knockout JS)o Report writing (Crystal, SSRS)o MVC, Angularo MCP Exam(s)• A BSc Computer Science /IT or similar*No applications considered after 14 September 2018 Written applications to the following e-mail: (email address) or fax to: (contact number), you can also contact Doreth on (contact number)Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 working days after the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.Hire Resolve offers a R1000 for any candidate that is referred and placed through Hire Resolve. Hire Resolve also offers a R1000 job spec fee for any referral that results in a placement through Hire Resolve. If your company is looking for any IT, Finance or Engineering staff, please email us at (email address) with the company name, a contact person and contact email or number of the person doing the hiring. We will keep the referral strictly confidential.

Learn more/Apply for this position