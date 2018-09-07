Software Developer

Software DeveloperAre you a skilled software developer seeking a fantastic opportunity? Are you able to build software by writing codes? A leading software company is on the hunt for you.Responsibilities

Develop software to specification

Maintain and approve existing solutions

Ensure software is developed to a high standard

Write code and UI tests to improve system stability

Minimum Requirements

CS/Diploma/degree

3years solid working experience

Strong development experience(c#,ASP.Net)

Strong SQL Experience( database design, queries)

Strong OO Programming

Beneficial Skill

Web Technologies( HTML5,Javascript, CSS3)

MVC, ANGULAR

BI Experience

