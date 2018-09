Network Technician – PE (x2)

Our client in PE, who focuses on Innovation and Efficiency, is looking to employee a Network TechnicianAcademic requirements:

2 year diploma / 3 year degree in networking related studies

CCNA qualification is a nice to have addition

Experience

:

Networking routers (Cisco, Juniper or Mikrotik)

VOIP devices and services

Learn more/Apply for this position