Our client, who provides unique IT business solutions, seeks the services of a Systems Developer.Key Tasks The candidate must be highly motivated and proactive in terms of assisting clients, our team, partners and company as a whole. It is expected that within the initial period of the candidate being employed, they will:
- Familiarise themselves with processes and products/services
- Take full ownership of specific responsibilities assigned to them
- Advise on areas where they feel there can be improvement
- Complete initial assessments and exams required by the company
Must be willing to travel and have their own vehicle with valid driver’s license.
Knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is required:Development:
- Web, Windows & Mobile Development
- C#/ VB.NET & Core
- ASP.NET, MVC, Web API & Core
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript & TypeScript
- jQuery, AngularJS, Angular and React
- ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.)
- Web Services (REST & SOAP)
Databases
- SQL Server 2008-2017
- Database Design
- Database Administration
Applications
- Windows Server 2008-2016
- Internet Information Services (IIS)
- Visual Studio and TFS/VSTS
- Subversion or Git Source Control
Knowledge of and experience with any/all of the following would be an advantage, but is not required:
- Development
- SharePoint 2007-2016 & Online
- Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online
- Workflow Development
- K2 or Nintex
- Office 365 Development
- Azure Development
Education:
- Related degree, diploma or relevant qualification.
- Related and up to date Microsoft certifications will be an advantage.