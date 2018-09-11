Systems Developer

Our client, who provides unique IT business solutions, seeks the services of a Systems Developer.Key Tasks The candidate must be highly motivated and proactive in terms of assisting clients, our team, partners and company as a whole. It is expected that within the initial period of the candidate being employed, they will:

Familiarise themselves with processes and products/services

Take full ownership of specific responsibilities assigned to them

Advise on areas where they feel there can be improvement

Complete initial assessments and exams required by the company

Must be willing to travel and have their own vehicle with valid driver’s license.

Knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is required:Development:

Web, Windows & Mobile Development

C#/ VB.NET & Core

ASP.NET, MVC, Web API & Core

HTML, CSS, JavaScript & TypeScript

jQuery, AngularJS, Angular and React

ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.)

Web Services (REST & SOAP)

Databases

SQL Server 2008-2017

Database Design

Database Administration

Applications

Windows Server 2008-2016

Internet Information Services (IIS)

Visual Studio and TFS/VSTS

Subversion or Git Source Control

Knowledge of and experience with any/all of the following would be an advantage, but is not required:

Development

SharePoint 2007-2016 & Online

Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online

Workflow Development

K2 or Nintex

Office 365 Development

Azure Development

Education:

Related degree, diploma or relevant qualification.

Related and up to date Microsoft certifications will be an advantage.

