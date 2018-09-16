Technical Artisan Trainer

Port Elizabeth – Urgently looking for an experienced Trainer of Artisans (Diesel Mechanics, Forklift Mechanics etc.) . Must have a Trade test and worked as an Artisan on Earthmoving equipment or Forklifts for at least 10 Years in combination with at least 10 years experience in training Artisans.Feel free to contact Adel on (contact number) should you have any questions – (contact number)Minimum requirements:

Matric, Grade 12 or equivalent qualification.

MUST HAVE a Trade Qualified Forklift Mechanic or Diesel Mechanic or Petrol Mechanic or Auto Electrician.

a Trade Qualified Forklift Mechanic or Diesel Mechanic or Petrol Mechanic or Auto Electrician. Minimum of 3 years post qualification with mechanical, hydraulic and electrical experience pertaining to materials handling, and other EIE brands.

pertaining to materials handling, and other EIE brands. Facilitator; Constituent Assessor / Moderator (registered) with previous technical training background

Code 8 / EB driver’s license.

Forklift Operator license.

This position will entail travel to the different regions – successful candidate must be willing and able to travel and spend time away from home.

SETA / NAMB certification as assessor and moderator would be ideal

Key performance areas:

Overall responsibility to ensure that the training provided is in line with legal, SETA / NAMB, OEM and company framework of objectives, standards and general best practice requirements.

Sound financial management of training initiatives in line with budget and department strategic objectives; ensure all company policies and set targets are met; ensure correct information is supplied timeously to prepare invoices.

Keep up with developments in the area of expertise by actively participating in any training offered for branch trainers and by reading current journals, books and magazine articles.

Plan, prepare and present training material and information, using a variety of instructional techniques and formats such as role-playing, simulations, team exercises, group discussions, videos and lectures.

Negotiates with staff and management representatives to resolve training problems and to promote the establishment of new programs.

Schedule training and communicate training dates, designated groups, venues, pre-work requirements, etc.

Organize and develop, or obtain, training procedure manuals and guides and course materials such as handouts and visual materials.

Offer specific training programs to help workers maintain and improve job skills.

Monitor, evaluate and record training activities and program effectiveness.

Attend meetings and seminars to obtain information for use in training programs, or to inform management of training program status.

Coordinate recruitment/selection and placement of training program participants.

Evaluate training materials prepared by self and other instructors, such as outlines, text, and handouts.

Develop alternative training methods if expected improvements are not seen. Schedule training sessions: schedule classes, arrange for the venue, transport and equipment.

Ensure that content of training material is at all times aligned with current SETA / NAMB, OEM and legal requirements.

Monitor, evaluate and record training activities and program effectiveness; develop

alternative training methods if expected improvements / pass rates are not evident.

Preparation and timeous submission of monthly technical training reports.

Responsible to ensure that branch achieves training facility accreditation.

Apprenticeships / Learnerships / ARPL:

Apprenticeships / Learnerships / ARPL: Coordinate recruitment/selection and placement of training program participants.

Facilitate, arrange, complete and submit relevant SEAT / NAMB registration forms and that copies of documentation are filed and/or distributed as required.

Promotes the development of skilled workers through formal / classroom and on-the-job training.

Arrange and undertake workplace visits to assess and review and/or verify the learner’s /apprentice progress and learning being delivered per the stipulated schedule/program.

Establish timetables, procedures, and methods to accomplish training goals.

Monitor all areas of program activity, and enforces compliance.

Develops operational methods to improve existing programs, to adapt programs to production needs, to develop new training programs, and recruit trainees.

Ensure that all administrative work is carried out in respect of learning programmes, files, certificates, etc.

Counsel and guide learners through their particular learning programme when and where necessary and assist with disciplinary, grievance and personal problems.

Advises apprentices of applicable rules, procedures and benefits.

Reviews and evaluates requests for training programs and investigates establishments to ascertain if facilities, supervision and training methods meet government and SETA / NAMB standards.

Arrange trade tests with parties involved – candidate, National Skills Development Facilitator, SETA / NAMB representatives, etc.; if required, arrange the date, venue, transport and accommodation for candidates.

Assist with all work relating to examination, assessment and/or verification as required.

OEM / Product training:

OEM / Product training: Schedule, coordinate, prepare presentation of OEM / Product training material and deliver training to participants.

Participate in theoretical and practical examinations of candidates.

General:

General: Responsible for all administrative work related to key areas of responsibility.

Drive customer service excellence (build and develop strong, loyal relationships with internal and external customers, foster and maintain the dedication to service excellence in every aspect of work carried out; ensure timeous feedback/communication to customers, etc.).

Ensure efforts and contributions are focused to grow the company’s skilled workforce in line with business objectives.

Overall responsibility to provide scheduled and ad-hoc reports as might be requested by department managers, general manager, and/or National Technical & Training Specialist.

Operational innovation.

Additional requirements:

Ability to interpret and apply technical information.

Ability to read and interpret schematics, diagrams, operations manuals and manufacturer’s specifications.

Ability to identify and correctly utilize relevant diagnostic equipment and specialized tools.

Ability to perform accurate diagnosis/troubleshooting.

Electrical (Motive) specific knowledge and experience HIGHLY advantageous.

Code 8 / EB driver’s license

If not already certified – must be able and committed to achieve SETA / NAMB certification as assessor and moderator.

Working knowledge of OHSACT, workshop & environmental legislation.

Learn more/Apply for this position