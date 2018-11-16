Developer – C# .NET (MVC)

Developer – C# .Net (MVC)
Responsibilities:

  • Participate in requirements analysis
  • Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture
  • Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages
  • Test and deploy applications and systems
  • Revise, update, refactor and debug code
  • Improve existing software
  • Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC)
  • Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support

Requirements:

  • BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field
  • Proven experience as a .NET Developer or Application Developer
  • Familiarity with the ASP.NET framework, SQL Server and design/architectural patterns (e.g. Model-View-Controller (MVC))
  • Knowledge of at least one of the .NET languages (e.g. C#, Visual Basic .NET) and HTML5/CSS3
  • Familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST, RPC)
  • Understanding of Agile methodologies
  • Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills
  • Attention to detail

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

