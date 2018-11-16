Developer – C# .NET (Senior)

Developer – C# .Net (Senior) (Parvana)About the Client: Role:The Analyst Developer (.Net) in the IT External: IT Acquisitions team will be responsible for advanced technical solution design and implementation (.Net / C# & SQL), team support, technical excellence and innovation.Â Responsibilities:

Delivery: Technical solution design and implementation (.Net & SQL) Advanced technical solution design, code, test and debug software according to the functional requirements and in alignment with our clientâ€™s standards and best practices. Analysing, diagnosing and resolving errors related to WEB sites & WEB services. Suggesting initiatives to increase throughput and quality. Technical re-design of key components with performance concerns that pose business risk. Ensuring performance tuning and memory profiling are completed before code is deployed to production. Collaborating on source control configurations and release management. Compiling technical documentation when required. Doing research with factual evidence in problem solving.

Mentorship and Coaching: Guiding team development efforts towards successful project delivery on time. Complying to QA (quality assurance) process to ensure a high standard of code delivery. Participating in discussions in the .Net forum.

Ensure Environment Stability: Ensuring stability of WEB sites & Web services. Collaborating on stability of Application and Database server environments with other delivery teams. Assisting with system monitoring and optimization during aftercare.

Collaborating with Design and Architecture teams: Assisting with SQL database design, optimization and implementation modelling. Implementing process and system efficiencies. Involvement in strategic project initiatives. Implementing POC (proof of concept) initiatives. Technical liaison across teams. Involvement in future Web applications strategy. Researching, evaluating and recommending software products. Providing input on enhancing of coding principles, standards and best practices. Providing ad hoc reporting and analysis as required.



Requirements:

BSc. Computer Science or similar, relevant IT qualification

At least 5 yearsâ€™ experience in web development, using C#, ASP.Net Razor & MVC4

At least 5 years SQL development experience

At least 3 yearsâ€™ experience in performance tuning

Solid experience in UI development using HTML5, CSS3, jQuery and other popular JavaScript libraries

Solid experience in Object Oriented analysis and design

Solid experience in WCF, Web services

Experience using Classic ASP, SSRS and SSIS will be advantageous

Prior experience in an investment environment would be preferred

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position