Developer – C# .Net (Senior) (Parvana)About the Client: Role:The Analyst Developer (.Net) in the IT External: IT Acquisitions team will be responsible for advanced technical solution design and implementation (.Net / C# & SQL), team support, technical excellence and innovation.Â Responsibilities:
- Delivery: Technical solution design and implementation (.Net & SQL)
- Advanced technical solution design, code, test and debug software according to the functional requirements and in alignment with our clientâ€™s standards and best practices.
- Analysing, diagnosing and resolving errors related to WEB sites & WEB services.
- Suggesting initiatives to increase throughput and quality.
- Technical re-design of key components with performance concerns that pose business risk.
- Ensuring performance tuning and memory profiling are completed before code is deployed to production.
- Collaborating on source control configurations and release management.
- Compiling technical documentation when required.
- Doing research with factual evidence in problem solving.
- Mentorship and Coaching:
- Guiding team development efforts towards successful project delivery on time.
- Complying to QA (quality assurance) process to ensure a high standard of code delivery.
- Participating in discussions in the .Net forum.
- Ensure Environment Stability:
- Ensuring stability of WEB sites & Web services.
- Collaborating on stability of Application and Database server environments with other delivery teams.
- Assisting with system monitoring and optimization during aftercare.
- Collaborating with Design and Architecture teams:
- Assisting with SQL database design, optimization and implementation modelling.
- Implementing process and system efficiencies.
- Involvement in strategic project initiatives.
- Implementing POC (proof of concept) initiatives.
- Technical liaison across teams.
- Involvement in future Web applications strategy.
- Researching, evaluating and recommending software products.
- Providing input on enhancing of coding principles, standards and best practices.
- Providing ad hoc reporting and analysis as required.
Requirements:
- BSc. Computer Science or similar, relevant IT qualification
- At least 5 yearsâ€™ experience in web development, using C#, ASP.Net Razor & MVC4
- At least 5 years SQL development experience
- At least 3 yearsâ€™ experience in performance tuning
- Solid experience in UI development using HTML5, CSS3, jQuery and other popular JavaScript libraries
- Solid experience in Object Oriented analysis and design
- Solid experience in WCF, Web services
- Experience using Classic ASP, SSRS and SSIS will be advantageous
- Prior experience in an investment environment would be preferred
