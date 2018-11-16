Developer – C# .NET (Senior)

Developer – C# .Net (Senior) (Parvana)About the Client: Role:The Analyst Developer (.Net) in the IT External: IT Acquisitions team will be responsible for advanced technical solution design and implementation (.Net / C# & SQL), team support, technical excellence and innovation.Â Responsibilities:

  • Delivery: Technical solution design and implementation (.Net & SQL)
    • Advanced technical solution design, code, test and debug software according to the functional requirements and in alignment with our clientâ€™s standards and best practices.
    • Analysing, diagnosing and resolving errors related to WEB sites & WEB services.
    • Suggesting initiatives to increase throughput and quality.
    • Technical re-design of key components with performance concerns that pose business risk.
    • Ensuring performance tuning and memory profiling are completed before code is deployed to production.
    • Collaborating on source control configurations and release management.
    • Compiling technical documentation when required.
    • Doing research with factual evidence in problem solving.
  • Mentorship and Coaching:
    • Guiding team development efforts towards successful project delivery on time.
    • Complying to QA (quality assurance) process to ensure a high standard of code delivery.
    • Participating in discussions in the .Net forum.
  • Ensure Environment Stability:
    • Ensuring stability of WEB sites & Web services.
    • Collaborating on stability of Application and Database server environments with other delivery teams.
    • Assisting with system monitoring and optimization during aftercare.
  • Collaborating with Design and Architecture teams:
    • Assisting with SQL database design, optimization and implementation modelling.
    • Implementing process and system efficiencies.
    • Involvement in strategic project initiatives.
    • Implementing POC (proof of concept) initiatives.
    • Technical liaison across teams.
    • Involvement in future Web applications strategy.
    • Researching, evaluating and recommending software products.
    • Providing input on enhancing of coding principles, standards and best practices.
    • Providing ad hoc reporting and analysis as required.

Requirements:

  • BSc. Computer Science or similar, relevant IT qualification
  • At least 5 yearsâ€™ experience in web development, using C#, ASP.Net Razor & MVC4
  • At least 5 years SQL development experience
  • At least 3 yearsâ€™ experience in performance tuning
  • Solid experience in UI development using HTML5, CSS3, jQuery and other popular JavaScript libraries
  • Solid experience in Object Oriented analysis and design
  • Solid experience in WCF, Web services
  • Experience using Classic ASP, SSRS and SSIS will be advantageous
  • Prior experience in an investment environment would be preferred

