Developer – Front-end (Parvana)About the Client:
- Our client has a highly engaged team of engineers, software developers, administration personnel and a leadership team held in high regard by its’s employees.
They continue to grow steadily and now need to add energized members to our team from time to time.
Responsibilities:
- Development of Software (70%):
- Receiving notification from Product Owner that modification / fixes are needed on the system.
- Developing well-designed, workable, best practice and quality solutions for modifications and fixes with a low incidence of bugs.
- Maintaining and improving unit / integration test coverage as well as system test coverage.
- Developing automated tests to prevent issues from re-occurring.
- Delivering all tasks and releases on time.
- Complying with development methodology at all times.
- Assisting others to deliver their tasks on time.
- Assisting others with designs.
- Submitting work for peer review.
- Resolving issues and assisting Support with troubleshooting of production issues.
- Development Process and Administration (15%):
- Participating actively in the scrum process where stories get broken into tasks.
- Submitting accurate time estimation on work to be delivered.
- Updating job-card status on TFS continuously.
- Keeping accurate time logging for billing and administration.
- Complies with development process methodology.
- Continuous learning (15%):
- Building knowledge of new technical tools and relevant technologies on a continuous basis.
- Attending workshops/training as appropriate to improve knowledge.
- Trying new and innovative ideas to solve problems.
- Exploring alternative methods to do work more effectively.
- Consulting with more experienced employees when are needing help/information.
- Using the internet as a learning source.
Skills & Experience:
- IT related degree or diploma.
- 3 – 5 years of web front-end development experience using latest Web technologies: HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+.
- Expert in latest web technology: HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+.
- Experience in performance optimisations techniques for web front-ends.
- Experience in designing web-front ends for multiple form factors (web, mobile).
- Experience in JavaScript testing frameworks advantageous.
- Experience in Microsoft C# .Net beneficial.
- Experience in source control.
- Experience with implementation of object-oriented designs.
- Experience in working in an agile development environment (our client uses Scrum).
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)