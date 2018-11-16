Developer – Front-end

Developer – Front-end (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client has a highly engaged team of engineers, software developers, administration personnel and a leadership team held in high regard by its’s employees.

They continue to grow steadily and now need to add energized members to our team from time to time.

Responsibilities:

Development of Software (70%): Receiving notification from Product Owner that modification / fixes are needed on the system. Developing well-designed, workable, best practice and quality solutions for modifications and fixes with a low incidence of bugs. Maintaining and improving unit / integration test coverage as well as system test coverage. Developing automated tests to prevent issues from re-occurring. Delivering all tasks and releases on time. Complying with development methodology at all times. Assisting others to deliver their tasks on time. Assisting others with designs. Submitting work for peer review. Resolving issues and assisting Support with troubleshooting of production issues.

Development Process and Administration (15%): Participating actively in the scrum process where stories get broken into tasks. Submitting accurate time estimation on work to be delivered. Updating job-card status on TFS continuously. Keeping accurate time logging for billing and administration. Complies with development process methodology.

Continuous learning (15%): Building knowledge of new technical tools and relevant technologies on a continuous basis. Attending workshops/training as appropriate to improve knowledge. Trying new and innovative ideas to solve problems. Exploring alternative methods to do work more effectively. Consulting with more experienced employees when are needing help/information. Using the internet as a learning source.



Skills & Experience:

IT related degree or diploma.

3 – 5 years of web front-end development experience using latest Web technologies: HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+.

Expert in latest web technology: HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+.

Experience in performance optimisations techniques for web front-ends.

Experience in designing web-front ends for multiple form factors (web, mobile).

Experience in JavaScript testing frameworks advantageous.

Experience in Microsoft C# .Net beneficial.

Experience in source control.

Experience with implementation of object-oriented designs.

Experience in working in an agile development environment (our client uses Scrum).

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

