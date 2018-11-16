Developer – Front-end

Developer – Front-end (Parvana)About the Client:

  • Our client has a highly engaged team of engineers, software developers, administration personnel and a leadership team held in high regard by its’s employees.
    They continue to grow steadily and now need to add energized members to our team from time to time.

Responsibilities:

  • Development of Software (70%):
    • Receiving notification from Product Owner that modification / fixes are needed on the system.
    • Developing well-designed, workable, best practice and quality solutions for modifications and fixes with a low incidence of bugs.
    • Maintaining and improving unit / integration test coverage as well as system test coverage.
    • Developing automated tests to prevent issues from re-occurring.
    • Delivering all tasks and releases on time.
    • Complying with development methodology at all times.
    • Assisting others to deliver their tasks on time.
    • Assisting others with designs.
    • Submitting work for peer review.
    • Resolving issues and assisting Support with troubleshooting of production issues.
  • Development Process and Administration (15%):
    • Participating actively in the scrum process where stories get broken into tasks.
    • Submitting accurate time estimation on work to be delivered.
    • Updating job-card status on TFS continuously.
    • Keeping accurate time logging for billing and administration.
    • Complies with development process methodology.
  • Continuous learning (15%):
    • Building knowledge of new technical tools and relevant technologies on a continuous basis.
    • Attending workshops/training as appropriate to improve knowledge.
    • Trying new and innovative ideas to solve problems.
    • Exploring alternative methods to do work more effectively.
    • Consulting with more experienced employees when are needing help/information.
    • Using the internet as a learning source.

Skills & Experience:

  • IT related degree or diploma.
  • 3 – 5 years of web front-end development experience using latest Web technologies: HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+.
  • Expert in latest web technology: HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+.
  • Experience in performance optimisations techniques for web front-ends.
  • Experience in designing web-front ends for multiple form factors (web, mobile).
  • Experience in JavaScript testing frameworks advantageous.
  • Experience in Microsoft C# .Net beneficial.
  • Experience in source control.
  • Experience with implementation of object-oriented designs.
  • Experience in working in an agile development environment (our client uses Scrum).

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

