System Analyst (Parvana)About the Client: Role:To analyse business requirements using industry standard tools and methodologies and transforming them into systems specifications.Â Responsibilities:
- Producing System Requirement Specification through analysing business analysis information.
- Producing data models, activity, component flow, functional decomposition and data flow diagrams using CASE tools.
- Performing high-level impact analysis and project scoping over various systems and sub-systems.
- Performing detailed impact analysis including process, gap and data analysis.
- Ensuring system designs are aligned with business goals & requirements and ensuring that requirements are accurate and complete.
- Facilitation of work-sessions, database design and solution workshops to gather information, elicit and finalise functional requirements as well as transfer knowledge.
- Documenting and implementing best practices, standards and guidelines to ensure that best solutions and architecture designs are implemented and consistent with group architecture principals.
- Designing of As-Is, Transition and To-Be architectures at the appropriate level (Business, Information System, Technology).
- Providing detailed GUI, Rule, Component, Service and Database specifications.
- Presenting solutions in the form of walk-throughs to analysts, project managers, architects, development teams, developers and testers to ensure understanding and assist delivery teams with story estimations and prioritization.
- Ensuring that all stakeholders are engaged and kept up to date.
- Supporting developers and testers during sprints to ensure that system changes are implemented correctly. This includes Test matrix walk-throughs and technical guidance for developers.
- Providing feedback to the Project Management Office for implementation prioritisation, planning and tracking.
- Post implementation support to business and IT.
- Handling queries / errors regarding enhancements of the production systems.
Requirements:
- Relevant formal qualification – B.Com, B.Sc. in Information Technology or Informatics would be preferable.
- 3 – 5 yearsâ€™ experience in the Investment industry.
- 3 – 5 years Software development experience would be advantageous.
- Strong relational database expertise 3 – 5 years:
- Experience in DB2 and Microsoft SQL Server essential.
- Experience in SQL stored procedures essential.
- Exposure to data warehousing appliances (Netezza) and analytics (QlikView) advantageous.
- Strong Application Design expertise.
- Exposure to one or more of the following languages COBOL, C#, XML and JSON essential.
- Experience / exposure in the following would be a bonus:
- Exposure to CA7, MQ, JCL, TSO and/or Roscoe.
- Exposure to Enterprise Architect and Visio.
- Exposure to SCRUM essential and other Agile methodologies.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)