System Analyst (Parvana)About the Client: Role:To analyse business requirements using industry standard tools and methodologies and transforming them into systems specifications.Â Responsibilities:

Producing System Requirement Specification through analysing business analysis information.

Producing data models, activity, component flow, functional decomposition and data flow diagrams using CASE tools.

Performing high-level impact analysis and project scoping over various systems and sub-systems.

Performing detailed impact analysis including process, gap and data analysis.

Ensuring system designs are aligned with business goals & requirements and ensuring that requirements are accurate and complete.

Facilitation of work-sessions, database design and solution workshops to gather information, elicit and finalise functional requirements as well as transfer knowledge.

Documenting and implementing best practices, standards and guidelines to ensure that best solutions and architecture designs are implemented and consistent with group architecture principals.

Designing of As-Is, Transition and To-Be architectures at the appropriate level (Business, Information System, Technology).

Providing detailed GUI, Rule, Component, Service and Database specifications.

Presenting solutions in the form of walk-throughs to analysts, project managers, architects, development teams, developers and testers to ensure understanding and assist delivery teams with story estimations and prioritization.

Ensuring that all stakeholders are engaged and kept up to date.

Supporting developers and testers during sprints to ensure that system changes are implemented correctly. This includes Test matrix walk-throughs and technical guidance for developers.

Providing feedback to the Project Management Office for implementation prioritisation, planning and tracking.

Post implementation support to business and IT.

Handling queries / errors regarding enhancements of the production systems.

Requirements:

Relevant formal qualification – B.Com, B.Sc. in Information Technology or Informatics would be preferable.

3 – 5 yearsâ€™ experience in the Investment industry.

3 – 5 years Software development experience would be advantageous.

Strong relational database expertise 3 – 5 years: Experience in DB2 and Microsoft SQL Server essential. Experience in SQL stored procedures essential. Exposure to data warehousing appliances (Netezza) and analytics (QlikView) advantageous.

Strong Application Design expertise.

Exposure to one or more of the following languages COBOL, C#, XML and JSON essential.

Experience / exposure in the following would be a bonus: Exposure to CA7, MQ, JCL, TSO and/or Roscoe. Exposure to Enterprise Architect and Visio. Exposure to SCRUM essential and other Agile methodologies.



