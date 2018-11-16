System Analyst

Nov 16, 2018

System Analyst (Parvana)About the Client: Role:To analyse business requirements using industry standard tools and methodologies and transforming them into systems specifications.Â Responsibilities:

  • Producing System Requirement Specification through analysing business analysis information.
  • Producing data models, activity, component flow, functional decomposition and data flow diagrams using CASE tools.
  • Performing high-level impact analysis and project scoping over various systems and sub-systems.
  • Performing detailed impact analysis including process, gap and data analysis.
  • Ensuring system designs are aligned with business goals & requirements and ensuring that requirements are accurate and complete.
  • Facilitation of work-sessions, database design and solution workshops to gather information, elicit and finalise functional requirements as well as transfer knowledge.
  • Documenting and implementing best practices, standards and guidelines to ensure that best solutions and architecture designs are implemented and consistent with group architecture principals.
  • Designing of As-Is, Transition and To-Be architectures at the appropriate level (Business, Information System, Technology).
  • Providing detailed GUI, Rule, Component, Service and Database specifications.
  • Presenting solutions in the form of walk-throughs to analysts, project managers, architects, development teams, developers and testers to ensure understanding and assist delivery teams with story estimations and prioritization.
  • Ensuring that all stakeholders are engaged and kept up to date.
  • Supporting developers and testers during sprints to ensure that system changes are implemented correctly. This includes Test matrix walk-throughs and technical guidance for developers.
  • Providing feedback to the Project Management Office for implementation prioritisation, planning and tracking.
  • Post implementation support to business and IT.
  • Handling queries / errors regarding enhancements of the production systems.

Requirements:

  • Relevant formal qualification – B.Com, B.Sc. in Information Technology or Informatics would be preferable.
  • 3 – 5 yearsâ€™ experience in the Investment industry.
  • 3 – 5 years Software development experience would be advantageous.
  • Strong relational database expertise 3 – 5 years:
    • Experience in DB2 and Microsoft SQL Server essential.
    • Experience in SQL stored procedures essential.
    • Exposure to data warehousing appliances (Netezza) and analytics (QlikView) advantageous.
  • Strong Application Design expertise.
  • Exposure to one or more of the following languages COBOL, C#, XML and JSON essential.
  • Experience / exposure in the following would be a bonus:
    • Exposure to CA7, MQ, JCL, TSO and/or Roscoe.
    • Exposure to Enterprise Architect and Visio.
    • Exposure to SCRUM essential and other Agile methodologies.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

