Test Analyst (Parvana)About the Client: Role:The Test Analyst in the External team is responsible for setting up the relevant documentation to identify and define the required tests (test plan and test matrix), preparing test data in all the different environments, executing the test conditions to verify the results in the different stages of testing whilst carefully monitoring test coverage to evaluate the overall quality experienced.Â Responsibilities:

Analysing system and business specification to provide inputs and estimates.

Liaising with business and or technical representatives to ensuring the highest quality outcomes.

Integration impact test analysis.

Defining the appropriate tests required.

Gathering and managing the Test Data.

Setting up / adjusting test plans for all types of testing (functional and non-functional testing).

Comprehensive documentation of test results according to standards.

Performing defect logging and reporting.

Posting implementation production support (after care).

Identifying and suggesting areas for growth and improvement within the team.

Requirements:

ISTQB CTAL Advanced Test Analyst Certificate and/or other relevant qualification

5+ years related experience of Software Testing/Quality Assurance

Solid understanding of Software quality and agile methodologies, tools and techniques (black box, white box and automated testing experience)

Knowledge of OO concepts and principles (highly desired)

Solid understanding of Agile methodologies (scrum)

Intermediate knowledge and experience in SQL

Active participation in team to improve the testing process/define the teamâ€™s test strategy

Technical knowledge (HTML) and solid experience in WEB Application testing would be to your advantage

Testing experience of mainframe applications recommended

Understanding of common software failures and faults

Relevant experience in the financial services industry to your advantage

Automated testing experience would be an advantage

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

