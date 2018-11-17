Senior Software Developer (C#)

Senior Software Developer (C#)

New, exciting opportunity exists for a senior software developer who enoys learning new skills and technologies while developing software that is complex and cutting edge for an international market.

The client is based in Cape Town (CBD) working on international projects that are currently live in the USA and is expanding rapidly.

The ideal candidate will have a passion for developing and producing quality code while working in together as a team. They work with cutting edge systems and cloud based technologies using AWS, C#.NET, SQL, JavaScript, Angular developing software that is used by public emergency/safety instituates and ultimately saves lives.

If you have 6+ years worth of experience, enjoy working in a collaborative environment and are ready to push yourself to the limit, get in touch as soon as possible to be considered.

Please note this position is open to all applicants who have the right to live and work in South Africa. Visas will not be sponsored however.

Learn more/Apply for this position