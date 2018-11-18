Senior php Developer / Systems Architect

Our client is a software company that creates global market facing solutions for the FMCG industry, predominately for the liquor and restaurant space. They are an SA born and bred tech business that has some of the most admirable and sought after global FMCG liquor businesses and fast food groups as clients.

They are the pioneers of B2B liquor innovation in South Africa and Africa. They create and sell products that are used and sold globally.

Our client is currently looking for a Senior PHP Developer / System Architect with 6+ years’ experience.

DUTIES:

– You must be a self-starter and be able to build a system

– You will need to solve complex problems in backend code, keeping performance and scaling in mind.

REQUIREMENTS:

– National Diploma or degree would be advantageous but not a requirement

– 6 years+ experience in a lead developer role.

– Be able to work in a variety of technologies, both front-end, backend, and easily pick up new technologies and languages.

– Research and present new ideas to the company.

– Be able to collaborate with your team and managers to ensure projects are delivered on time, to specification and are high quality.

– Have a sense of ownership and pride in your work and take responsibility for seeing it all the way through to production.

– Understand software architecture.

SKILLS:

– Must be familiar with the LAMP stack (i.e. Linux operating system, the Apache HTTP Server, the MySQL relational database management system, and the PHP programming language.)

– PHP and related technologies.

Advantageous:

– Native Android (Java)

– React-Native

PLEASE NOTE:

– South African Citizens only

– Own transport is a must

– Must be based or be able to travel to Southern Suburbs of Cape Town

