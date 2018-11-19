Front End Developer

Our client based in Cape Town is urgently looking for a Front End Developer to join their team

Requirements:

Developer with 6 years’ experience minimum.

Able to work in an Agile team and take direction from the technical lead.

Working knowledge of ASP.Net MVC and good knowledge of Razr syntax.

Excellent knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

Excellent knowledge of Angular.

Excellent approach to software engineering practises including object-oriented development principles.”

Financial services experience would be a strong plus, as there would be a lot of financial terminology.

