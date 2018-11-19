Full-Stack Software Developer

Full-stack developer (.NET)
You would join an established and welcoming team that has embarked on an exciting journey of developing Web-based APIs to deliver our product, which are then consumed by the client-side modules we are building using Angular 2.
We are looking for smart people who can get things done, to work in a team within a strong process infrastructure, where you will be required to contribute to extending & maintaining our software. We offer a diverse, challenging, engaging and informative environment, as a platform for significantly improving your development skills.
Requirements:
4+ years’ experience using VB.NET, C#.NET, ASP.NET, SQL, WebAPI, Angular
Good communication skills
Tertiary education is beneficial
Why join us:
Free onsite gym
Free snacks and fruit
Catered company lunches on a frequent basis
Friendly people – you’ll love getting up for work in the morning!
Stable, international company
Exciting projects
If you’d like the opportunity to be considered, send your updated CV to me as soon as possible on (email address) or call me on (contact number)