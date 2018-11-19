Network & Security Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

A UK based IT services company requires Network & Security Engineer to join the remote support team in our Cape Town office who specialises in Networking. You will need to have a formal IT qualification in MCSA Server/CCNA and strong experience in a role inclusive of technologies studied and actively supporting.

DUTIES:

The key deliverables of a Support Services Engineer are to provide technical support to end users. This can include incidents; problems; requests or change control depending on the requirements of any of our customers.

The Engineer must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills as well as good analytical and technical skills and continually look to improve on this. In addition, they need to collaborate with the entire operations team with positive communication and sharing of knowledge and information.

Reporting to the Team Leader, the key deliverables of our Network & Security Engineers can be summarised as follows:

Telephony: answer calls and attempt first call resolution.

Confirm and capture accurate information.

Take ownership of tickets assigned to you or your relevant virtual team ticket queue within the required agreed SLA’s.

Prioritise and manage several tickets at one time.

Apply extreme attention to detail.

Excellent desktop troubleshooting skills.

Basic to intermediate server and network identification and troubleshooting skills.

Take ownership of technical escalation.

Contribute to and improve internal knowledgebase assets.

Refer to internal knowledgebase, assets, internal / external resources to provide accurate solution.

Provide prompt and accurate feedback to clients.

Direct unresolved issues to sen

