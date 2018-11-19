Principle .NET Developer – Westlake

A growing IT software company that delivers innovative software solutions requires an Senior C# ASP.Net Developer to join their Cape Town office. A intermit company with the opportunity of learning new technologies and to be involved with all software development. Our client provides industry leading digital solutions all over the globe!

As a Principle .NET Developer, your role will include

  • Develop software and applications using C#,ASP.NET and Client side technologies.
  • Mentoring Junior and Intermediate developers
  • Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager
  • Performing on project schedules
  • Translate business feedback and requirements
  • Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

  • C# and .NET framework
  • NET
  • Knowledge of SQL Server
  • HTML, Jquery and Java Script
  • ORM
  • Working in a scrum environment
  • Disciplined self-starter
  • Analytical way of thinking

Advantageous experience such as financial industry background, Azure service and mobile development would also be great.

The position offers :

  • Flexible working scheme
  • No dress code
  • Recruitment commission
  • Flexible working hours.
  • Work from home days!

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

