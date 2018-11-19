Project Manager IT

Our client based in Cape Town is urgently looking for a Senior PM to join their team

It is a 12 month contact for a PM III (digital transformation)

App – 40% of time

– Manage all project interactions with the external company app

– Manage the project plan with the company app

– Manage the invoicing and payment process with the company app

– Manage dependencies that the app have on the company Digital Services Layer and Hybris Commerce and Hybris Marketing

CIAM (Customer Identity and Access Management) – 20% of time

– Manage the contracting of the selected vendor

– Manage all project interactions with the selected vendor

– Manage the invoicing and payment process with the selected vendor

– Manage dependencies that the vendor will have on the company Digital Services Layer and Hybris Commerce

Whatsapp – 20% of time

– Manage all project interactions with the selected vendor

– Manage the invoicing and payment process with the selected vendor

– Manage dependencies that the vendor will have on the company Digital Services Layer and Hybris Commerce and the CIAM vendor

Card Production and Distribution – 10% of time

– Manage the contracting of the selected vendor

– Manage all project interactions with the selected vendor

– Manage the invoicing and payment process with the selected vendor

– Manage dependencies that the vendor will have on card design and stores

USSD – 10% of time

– Manage all project interactions with our external USSD development partner called Yonder

– Manage the project plan with Yonder

– Manage the invoicing and payment process with Yonder

– Manage dependencies that Yonder have on the company Digital Services Layer and Hybris Commerce and Hybris Marketing

JOB REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE

– Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables

– Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology – IT uses PMBok, Waterfall, Agile and SAP Activate

– Good knowledge of the Retail business environmentESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS PARTICULAR ROLE:

– ICT background particularly in ICT/development and SAP projects.

– 5+ Years as Project Manager (with SAP exposure)

– 3Yr Diploma in Information Systems

– BCom Information Systems

– BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems)

– Qualification in Project Management – PMP/Prince 2: Essential

– Professional qualification Level 6 or equivalent knowledge and skills

FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES

Time management

– The management of the project schedule to meet the project objectives including activity definition, activity sequencing, activity resource estimating, activity duration estimating, schedule development and schedule control.

Cost management

– The management of the project budget to meet the project objectives including cost estimating, cost budgeting and cost control.

Quality Management

– The management of the quality of the deliverables of the project (product scope) to meet the project objectives including quality planning, managing or performing quality assurance and managing or performing quality control.

Human resource management

– The management of the project human resources to meet the project objectives including human resource planning, acquiring the project team, developing the project team and managing the project team.

Communication management

– The management of the project communications to meet the project objectives including communications planning, information distribution, performance reporting and management of stakeholders.

Risk Management

– The management of the project communications to meet the project objectives including risk management planning, risk identification, qualitative risk analysis, quantitative risk analysis, risk response planning and risk monitoring and control.

Procurement Management

– The management of the project procurement to meet the project objectives including planning purchases and acquisitions, planning contracting, requesting seller responses, select sellers, contract administration and contract closure.

Project Change Management

– The planning for and management of change within the project in order to meet the project objectives.

LIFE SKILLS COMPETENCIES

Deciding and Initiating Action

– Make decisions and solve problems involving varied levels of complexity, ambiguity and risk.

– Identify and deal with issues proactively and persistently; seizing opportunities that arise

Persuading and Influencing

– Gain support from and convince others to advance the objectives of the project

– Delivering Results and Meeting Stakeholder Expectations

– Focus personal efforts on achieving results consistent with the project’s objectives

– Relating and Networking

– Prevent, manage and/or resolve conflicts

Leading and Supervising

– Coaching: The process of assisting individuals to set goals then supports the execution of the goals through establishing strategy and providing feedback, insight and guidance to enable the individual to reach their fullest potential.

– Mentoring: The process in which an experienced colleague is assigned to an inexperienced individual and assists in a training and development or general support role

Presenting and Communicating Information

– Listening to others and communicating in an effective manner that fosters open communication

Personal Time Management

– Scheduling and organisation of his / her time to effectively determine how much time is required to complete multiple direct and indirect tasks, and when such tasks are required

Integrity

– Adherence to moral and ethical principles; soundness of moral character; honesty and fairness in handling the diverse requirements of the project team and project stakeholders

