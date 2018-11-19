Senior Information Business Analyst (RecruiTech)

Responsibilities:

– Creating reports

– Analysing data, troubleshooting, researching and fixing issues.

– Crosscheck the data to make sure their reports are accurate.

– Develop Technical Specifications

– Make recommendations on how the organization should go forward and make projections or forecasts about future expectations.

– Work alongside the BI Data Warehouse Engineer to develop the Data Warehouse

– Must have above-average reading, writing and interpersonal skills.

– Critical-thinking, decision-making and troubleshooting skills are essential.

– Extensive knowledge of computers, operating systems, analytical software and databases are also required.

Education:

– IT Related Degree or extensive business exposure of not less than 5 – 10 years.

Please send your CV to (email address) or for more information, contact us on (contact number) (VoIP) or (contact number). A member of our RecruiTech Team will contact you if your profile matches the criteria required for the role.

