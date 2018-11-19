Senior Information Business Analyst (RecruiTech)

Responsibilities:
– Creating reports
– Analysing data, troubleshooting, researching and fixing issues.
– Crosscheck the data to make sure their reports are accurate.
– Develop Technical Specifications
– Make recommendations on how the organization should go forward and make projections or forecasts about future expectations.
– Work alongside the BI Data Warehouse Engineer to develop the Data Warehouse
– Must have above-average reading, writing and interpersonal skills.
– Critical-thinking, decision-making and troubleshooting skills are essential.
– Extensive knowledge of computers, operating systems, analytical software and databases are also required.
Education:
– IT Related Degree or extensive business exposure of not less than 5 – 10 years.
