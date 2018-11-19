Senior .NET Developer

Our client based in Cape Town is urgently looking for a Senior >NET Developer to join their team

Requirements:

– .NET 4.5

– C#

– Net MVC 4.0 or later

– Strong working knowledge of Angular.js and/or Knockout.js

– Entity Framework (Code First) or NHibernate

– SQL Server

– WCF

– Web API

– Building, deploying and managing applications on Microsoft Azure

– Unit testing

– Continuous Integration

– Unity IoC container or some other Dependency Injection framework

– Practical ability to design and building secure, scalable, distributed applications using appropriate patterns

– Practical application of the all of the SOLID principles of OO design

– Ability to take responsibility for technical excellence of a Scrum team’s delivery using the above technologies and approaches

