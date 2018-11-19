Our client based in Cape Town is urgently looking for a Senior >NET Developer to join their team
Requirements:
– .NET 4.5
– C#
– Net MVC 4.0 or later
– Strong working knowledge of Angular.js and/or Knockout.js
– Entity Framework (Code First) or NHibernate
– SQL Server
– WCF
– Web API
– Building, deploying and managing applications on Microsoft Azure
– Unit testing
– Continuous Integration
– Unity IoC container or some other Dependency Injection framework
– Practical ability to design and building secure, scalable, distributed applications using appropriate patterns
– Practical application of the all of the SOLID principles of OO design
– Ability to take responsibility for technical excellence of a Scrum team’s delivery using the above technologies and approaches