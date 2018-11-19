Senior Web Developer

Multinational organisation with a presence in 135 countries is looking for a Senior Web Developer who is keen to join a small system development team, to help build their web based ERP platform and websites. It’s an opportunity to work with a handpicked team of smart, creative people who, with the benefit of time and space, are able to create the best possible solutions – in a dynamic and collaborative environment.

You will work closely with their web designers to help craft the front-end while integrating with the back-end systems. You will need strong HTML, CSS3 and Javascript skills including experience with more modern front-end technologies like React or Angular2.

Until now they have been working with JQuery, Bootstrap and SASS but have just released their first React (and Redux) front-end.

They use Rails which you will need to learn in order to be effective. They’ve started building mobile solutions with React and Cordova.

The successful candidate must have a relevant degree/diploma; a minimum of 5 years’ software development experience and a talent for solving complex problems with simple solutions.

Attention to detail and an ability to communicate effectively with both technical and non-technical team members, is key to success in this role.

Get in touch with your CV for a great career and culture experience to work with a highly agile and successful global business who use technology to drive the business performance.

