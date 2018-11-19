Software Developer

Our client, a reputable business solutions and software developing concern, is currently on the hunt for a ambitious and committed candidate to join their team.
The successful candidate should have experience or knowledge in as many of the following as possible:
? Development
- Web, Windows & Mobile Development
- C#/ VB.NET & Core
- ASP.NET, MVC, Web API & Core
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript & TypeScript
- jQuery, AngularJS, Angular and React
- ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.)
- Web Services (REST & SOAP)
? Databases
- SQL Server 2008-2017
- Database Design
- Database Administration
? Applications
- Windows Server 2008-2016
- Internet Information Services (IIS)
- Visual Studio and TFS/VSTS
- Subversion or Git Source Control
Knowledge of and experience with any/all of the following would be an advantage, but is not required:
? Development
- SharePoint 2007-2016 & Online
- Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online
- Workflow Development
- K2 or Nintex
- Office 365 Development
- Azure Development