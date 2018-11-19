Software Developer

Our client, a reputable business solutions and software developing concern, is currently on the hunt for a ambitious and committed candidate to join their team.

The successful candidate should have experience or knowledge in as many of the following as possible:

? Development

Web, Windows & Mobile Development

C#/ VB.NET & Core

ASP.NET, MVC, Web API & Core

HTML, CSS, JavaScript & TypeScript

jQuery, AngularJS, Angular and React

ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.)

Web Services (REST & SOAP)

? Databases

SQL Server 2008-2017

Database Design

Database Administration

? Applications

Windows Server 2008-2016

Internet Information Services (IIS)

Visual Studio and TFS/VSTS

Subversion or Git Source Control

Knowledge of and experience with any/all of the following would be an advantage, but is not required:

? Development

SharePoint 2007-2016 & Online

Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online

Workflow Development

K2 or Nintex

Office 365 Development

Azure Development

