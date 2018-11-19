Software Developer

Our client, a reputable business solutions and software developing concern, is currently on the hunt for a ambitious and committed candidate to join their team.

The successful candidate should have experience or knowledge in as many of the following as possible:

? Development

  • Web, Windows & Mobile Development
  • C#/ VB.NET & Core
  • ASP.NET, MVC, Web API & Core
  • HTML, CSS, JavaScript & TypeScript
  • jQuery, AngularJS, Angular and React
  • ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.)
  • Web Services (REST & SOAP)

? Databases

  • SQL Server 2008-2017
  • Database Design
  • Database Administration

? Applications

  • Windows Server 2008-2016
  •  Internet Information Services (IIS)
  • Visual Studio and TFS/VSTS
  • Subversion or Git Source Control

Knowledge of and experience with any/all of the following would be an advantage, but is not required:

? Development

  • SharePoint 2007-2016 & Online
  • Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online
  • Workflow Development
  • K2 or Nintex
  • Office 365 Development
  • Azure Development

