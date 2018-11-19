ENVIRONMENT:
An international company based in Somerset West dealing with the independent integration of various infrastructures are looking for a Software Engineer (Java) to join their team. Must have Java development experience in a distributed system environment, experience tuning the JVM to support production workload, Spring and Maven are highly desired. Extensive knowledge of Linux operating systems in either an RHEL / CentOS or Ubuntu environment. Experience of writing Python to develop system automation and test scripts, experience of HTML 5, CSS, XML, JSON, JavaScript and AJAX
DUTIES:
- You will also work closely with the wider Apache opensource community, through mailing lists, slack channels and occasional physical meetings.
- Your role will be mainly designing and developing features, either from direct customer demand, creating vendor integrations or through our ongoing feature roadmap.
- You will also be expected to help, support our customer’s production CloudStack operations.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Multiple years of core Java development experience in a distributed system environment with an emphasis on networking and multi-threading.
- Experience tuning the JVM to support production workloads, Spring, and Maven are highly desired.
- Extensive knowledge of the Linux operating system in either an RHEL/CentOS or Ubuntu environment.
- Usage and / or development of an IaaS orchestration platform (e.g. Eucalyptus, CloudStack, OpenStack, etc.).
- Knowledge of virtualization technologies (such as ESXi, KVM, Xen) is required. API for managing platform virtualization like LibVirt is a plus.
- Experience of writing Python to develop system automation and test s