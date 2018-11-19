Software Engineer (Java)

ENVIRONMENT:

An international company based in Somerset West dealing with the independent integration of various infrastructures are looking for a Software Engineer (Java) to join their team. Must have Java development experience in a distributed system environment, experience tuning the JVM to support production workload, Spring and Maven are highly desired. Extensive knowledge of Linux operating systems in either an RHEL / CentOS or Ubuntu environment. Experience of writing Python to develop system automation and test scripts, experience of HTML 5, CSS, XML, JSON, JavaScript and AJAX

DUTIES:

You will also work closely with the wider Apache opensource community, through mailing lists, slack channels and occasional physical meetings.

Your role will be mainly designing and developing features, either from direct customer demand, creating vendor integrations or through our ongoing feature roadmap.

You will also be expected to help, support our customer’s production CloudStack operations.

REQUIREMENTS:

Multiple years of core Java development experience in a distributed system environment with an emphasis on networking and multi-threading.

Experience tuning the JVM to support production workloads, Spring, and Maven are highly desired.

Extensive knowledge of the Linux operating system in either an RHEL/CentOS or Ubuntu environment.

Usage and / or development of an IaaS orchestration platform (e.g. Eucalyptus, CloudStack, OpenStack, etc.).

Knowledge of virtualization technologies (such as ESXi, KVM, Xen) is required. API for managing platform virtualization like LibVirt is a plus.

Experience of writing Python to develop system automation and test s

