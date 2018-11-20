Front End Developer
Job Type – Permanent
Location: Woodstock, Cape Town
About the Client:
Do you want to work for a super cool digital creative agency in the heart of Woodstock? You’ll be working with a bunch of ambitious and talented people. Their client base ranges from established international brands, to start-ups from around the world!
They make everything from websites, brand content, mobile patform & apps to social media – a mixed bag of projects you get to work on!
They offer:
- Semi flexi-hours
- Training
- Relaxed workplace environment
- Lunch on a Monday
- Open bar on a Friday
- Profit Share
- Retirement Annuity
Your Requirements:
- Minimum of 5 years experience as a front end developer
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS
- JS frameworks – beneficial
If you fancy establishing partnerships with some of the most fantastic clients, then apply now!
