Job Title – Front End Developer

Job Type – Permanent

Location: Woodstock, Cape Town

About the Client:

Do you want to work for a super cool digital creative agency in the heart of Woodstock? You’ll be working with a bunch of ambitious and talented people. Their client base ranges from established international brands, to start-ups from around the world!

They make everything from websites, brand content, mobile patform & apps to social media – a mixed bag of projects you get to work on!

They offer:

Semi flexi-hours

Training

Relaxed workplace environment

Lunch on a Monday

Open bar on a Friday

Profit Share

Retirement Annuity

Your Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years experience as a front end developer

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

JS frameworks – beneficial

