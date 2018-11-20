IT Infrastructure Networks Project Manager

  • ENVIRONMENT:

    A leading investment group seeks the expertise of an IT Infrastructure Networks Project Manager to join their team. Please note that this is a fixed term contract.

    DUTIES:

    Core duties

    • Identify, gather, analyse and document IAM network infrastructure requirements and translate these into specifications.
    • Effectively communicate infrastructure requirements to internal infrastructure team and external IT suppliers.
    • Work with Project Managers from other teams in IT, to deliver IT components of business projects.
    • Take ownership of Infrastructure network projects to manage the migration from the current incumbent to an alternate 3rd party networks provider.
    • Communicate project progress via required reporting mechanisms.
    • Ensure that solutions conform to Infrastructure standards, and compliance and security requirements.
    • Assist the Head of IT Infrastructure with other initiatives as and when required.

    COMPLIANCE RESPONSIBILITIES

    Mandatory:

    • Adhering to the Code of Ethics and related policies, including personal account dealing, gifts, inside information, etc.
    • Ensuring Compliance forms and declarations are completed and returned on a timely basis
    • Ensuring timely completion of Compliance training
    • Ensuring that you maintain appropriate level of training and threshold competence levels
    • Ensuring you keep up to date on procedures and best practice relevant to your job responsibilities
    • Ensuring regulatory, client and other corporate records are maintained
    • Ensuring that firm and client data and property, includin

