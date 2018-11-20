-
ENVIRONMENT:
A leading investment group seeks the expertise of an IT Infrastructure Networks Project Manager to join their team. Please note that this is a fixed term contract.
DUTIES:
Core duties
- Identify, gather, analyse and document IAM network infrastructure requirements and translate these into specifications.
- Effectively communicate infrastructure requirements to internal infrastructure team and external IT suppliers.
- Work with Project Managers from other teams in IT, to deliver IT components of business projects.
- Take ownership of Infrastructure network projects to manage the migration from the current incumbent to an alternate 3rd party networks provider.
- Communicate project progress via required reporting mechanisms.
- Ensure that solutions conform to Infrastructure standards, and compliance and security requirements.
- Assist the Head of IT Infrastructure with other initiatives as and when required.
COMPLIANCE RESPONSIBILITIES
Mandatory:
- Adhering to the Code of Ethics and related policies, including personal account dealing, gifts, inside information, etc.
- Ensuring Compliance forms and declarations are completed and returned on a timely basis
- Ensuring timely completion of Compliance training
- Ensuring that you maintain appropriate level of training and threshold competence levels
- Ensuring you keep up to date on procedures and best practice relevant to your job responsibilities
- Ensuring regulatory, client and other corporate records are maintained
- Ensuring that firm and client data and property, includin