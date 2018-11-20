ENVIRONMENT:

A leading investment group seeks the expertise of an IT Infrastructure Networks Project Manager to join their team. Please note that this is a fixed term contract.

DUTIES:

Core duties

Identify, gather, analyse and document IAM network infrastructure requirements and translate these into specifications.

Effectively communicate infrastructure requirements to internal infrastructure team and external IT suppliers.

Work with Project Managers from other teams in IT, to deliver IT components of business projects.

Take ownership of Infrastructure network projects to manage the migration from the current incumbent to an alternate 3rd party networks provider.

Communicate project progress via required reporting mechanisms.

Ensure that solutions conform to Infrastructure standards, and compliance and security requirements.

Assist the Head of IT Infrastructure with other initiatives as and when required.

COMPLIANCE RESPONSIBILITIES

Mandatory: