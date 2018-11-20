Networks Architect

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading investment group seeks the expertise of a Networks Architect to join their team.

DUTIES:

Core:

Identify, gather, analyse and document IAM network infrastructure requirements and translate these into an architecture/design which caters for immediate operational as well as strategic requirements.

Effectively communicate infrastructure requirements to internal infrastructure team and external IT suppliers.

Work with Project Managers from other teams in IT, to deliver IT components of business projects.

Take ownership of Infrastructure network projects to manage the migration from the current incumbent to an alternate 3rd party networks provider.

Communicate project progress via required reporting mechanisms.

Ensure that solutions conform to Infrastructure standards, and compliance and security requirements.

Assist the Head of IT Infrastructure with other initiatives as and when required.

Compliance Duties

Mandatory:

Adhering to the Code of Ethics and related policies, including personal account dealing, gifts, inside information, etc.

Ensuring Compliance forms and declarations are completed and returned on a timely basis

Ensuring timely completion of Compliance training

Ensuring that you maintain appropriate level of training and threshold competence levels

Ensuring you keep up to date on procedures and best practice relevant to your job responsibilities

Ensuring regulatory, client and other corporate records are maintained

Ensuring that firm and client data and property, includ

