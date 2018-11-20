Networks Architect

Nov 20, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading investment group seeks the expertise of a Networks Architect to join their team.

DUTIES:

Core:

  • Identify, gather, analyse and document IAM network infrastructure requirements and translate these into an architecture/design which caters for immediate operational as well as strategic requirements.
  • Effectively communicate infrastructure requirements to internal infrastructure team and external IT suppliers.
  • Work with Project Managers from other teams in IT, to deliver IT components of business projects.
  • Take ownership of Infrastructure network projects to manage the migration from the current incumbent to an alternate 3rd party networks provider.
  • Communicate project progress via required reporting mechanisms.
  • Ensure that solutions conform to Infrastructure standards, and compliance and security requirements.
  • Assist the Head of IT Infrastructure with other initiatives as and when required.

Compliance Duties

Mandatory:

  • Adhering to the Code of Ethics and related policies, including personal account dealing, gifts, inside information, etc.
  • Ensuring Compliance forms and declarations are completed and returned on a timely basis
  • Ensuring timely completion of Compliance training
  • Ensuring that you maintain appropriate level of training and threshold competence levels
  • Ensuring you keep up to date on procedures and best practice relevant to your job responsibilities
  • Ensuring regulatory, client and other corporate records are maintained
  • Ensuring that firm and client data and property, includ

