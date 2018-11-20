SAP Solution Architect – Cape Town

SAP Architect – Cape Town – up to R150,000 PM

This is a unique opportunity for one of my key clients in Cape Town. My client is a huge name in the FMCG Industry in South Africa and are re-implementing their SAP System on S/4 Hana. This opportunity offers huge potential and an incredible opportunity to work in the latest tech and to take ownership of a huge project.

Required skills:

* Extenisve SAP experience

* Solid Solution Architect/Enterprise Architect experience

* Understanding of blueprint design and modelling

* Previous exposure to S/4 HANA is desireable

* Ability to work with frameworks such as COBIT and TOGAF

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity!

For more details call Eddie on (contact number) or email (email address)

If you are interested to discover more opportunities in the SAP and ERP space in South Africa feel free to connect with Eddie on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/eddie-leith-689a8a11a/

